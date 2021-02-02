x
Colfax reopened after police investigate item

East Colfax Avenue was briefly closed between North Marion and Humboldt streets Tuesday morning.

DENVER — A block of East Colfax Avenue reopened on Tuesday morning after police determined an item found in that area was not suspicious, the Denver Police Department said.

DPD tweeted at 10:34 a.m. that East Colfax Avenue was closed at Humboldt Street due to a report of a suspicious item. That was in the area of the Center on Colfax LGBTQ center.

East Colfax was briefly closed between North Marion and Humboldt streets, and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

At 11:18 a.m., DPD said officers determined the item was not suspicions, reopened the road and cleared the scene.

