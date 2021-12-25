Bomb squad responding to suspicious package in Jefferson County

The sheriff's office said C470 is closed between Quincy & Bowles.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is investigating a suspicious package a the underpass of C470 and Belleview.

JCSO said C470 between Quincy and Bowles, the westbound lanes of Belleview from Eldridge, and the eastbound land from the roundabout just west of C470 will be closed as the bomb squad responds to the incident.

Police ask anyone driving in that area to take an alternate route. JCSO did not say how long the roads would be closed.

JCSO is expected to give an update on the incident at 1:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will update this story once we learn more.

Suspicious package being investigated at underpass at C470 & Belleview. C470 closed between Quincy & Bowles. Belleview closed WB from Eldridge, EB from roundabout just west of C470. Bomb squad responding. Updates will be posted here. pic.twitter.com/LabEQqe34b — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) December 25, 2021

