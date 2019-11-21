LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont police are investigating a report of a suspicious package inside a vehicle at their police department building.

The package was spotted just after 7:30 p.m. at the Safety and Justice Center, according to a tweet from the department.

Those in the area have been evacuated.

The Safety and Justice Center houses the Longmont Police Department as well as the city's fire administrative offices, municipal court and animal control.

It's located at 225 Kimbark St. near 3rd Avenue and Main Street.

