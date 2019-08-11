JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A driver was uninjured after their SUV went down a steep embankment off of Highway 285 Thursday afternoon.

West Metro Fire District Chief Keith Schneider said the SUV traveled about 200-250 feet down the embankment.

Highway 285 crash down embankment

Schneider said the vehicle came to rest on a cliff base and a small tree was the only thing keeping the SUV from going further down into the canyon.

Rescuers said the vehicle was in a precarious position and needed to be stabilized before they could begin bringing the driver up to the road.

Once the vehicle was secured, crews performed a high-angle rescue and used a litter to get the driver to Highway 285.

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Officials said the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the road.

This happened on Highway 285 near the Highway 8 interchange.

