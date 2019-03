VAIL, Colo. — A rockslide closed westbound Interstate 70 near Vail for a short while on Monday evening, according to a tweet by CSP Eagle.

The agency tweeted photos shortly after 7 p.m. of an SUV that had its front hood smashed by the falling rocks. Luckily, the driver and passengers inside were not injured, CSP said.

The stretch of road reopened just before 7:30 p.m.

