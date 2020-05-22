Search for missing Chaffee County woman focuses on residential property in Salida

The homeowner is not tied to Suzanne Morphew's disappearance and has been cooperative, deputies said.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo — The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office is searching a residential property in Salida for clues into the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, who went for a bike ride on Mother's Day and never returned.

No additional updates will be provided during the search, according to a press release from the sheriff's office on Friday afternoon.

The person who owns the property on the east side of Salida has been cooperative and is not connected to Morphew's disappearance, according to the release.

Morphew, 49, left her Maysville home on May 10 for a bike ride and never returned. Maysville is located west of Salida by way of U.S. 50.

Earlier this week, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) confirmed that investigators were holding Morphew’s home but did not say what they were searching for.

At this point, Morphew’s disappearance is considered a missing person’s case. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is assisting CBI, and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is gathering information.

The release on Friday says investigators don’t know how long the latest search will last but that an update will be provided at its conclusion.

Last week, investigators searched the Mayville area after deputies found a personal item belonging to Morphew. Dive teams also searched nearby bodies of water, with no results.

Morphew’s husband, Barry, posted a video message to Facebook on Monday begging for his wife’s return.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back," Barry Morphew said in the video. "We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you."

A $200,000 reward is offered for information related to Morphew's disappearance. Half of that money is being offered by Morphew's family, according to a Facebook group set up to help find her. The other half is coming from a family friend who decided to match the family's offer.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has asked residents to keep surveillance footage from May 8 to May 12 in case it can help with the investigation.

Anyone with information about Morphew’s disappearance is asked to call the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office at 719-312-7530.