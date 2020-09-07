2 months after Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance, investigators not ‘formally eliminating anyone from suspicion’

Police have received hundreds of tips and conducted numerous searches, but there has been no trace of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Over the past two months, investigators said they have followed up on hundreds of tips and conducted numerous searches, but there is still no trace of missing Colorado mother Suzanne Morphew.

Morphew was last seen leaving her home west of Salida for a bike ride on May 10 – Mother’s Day.

“This case remains very active, as more than a dozen investigators are aggressively working this case on a daily basis,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze in a news release. “And until we determine what happened to Suzanne, we can’t discount any scenario or formally eliminate anyone from suspicion.”

No arrests have been made in the case. State, local and federal investigators returned to the Morphew property on Thursday to search the area, according to a news release from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

Back in May, search teams combed through a construction site outside of Salida. At the time, investigators would not say if they found any evidence.

Shortly after the 49-year-old woman disappeared, investigators searched the Mayville area after deputies found a personal item belonging to Morphew. Dive teams also searched nearby bodies of water, but with no results.

On May 17, Barry Morphew – Suzanne’s husband – posted a video message to Facebook pleading for his wife’s return.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back," Barry Morphew said in the video. "We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you."

There is now a $200,000 reward for information that leads to Morphew's return.

People who live near the Morphews have been told to keep their video surveillance in case it can be useful to the investigation.

The public can submit tips by calling 719-312-7530.