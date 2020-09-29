Most recent search for missing Chaffee County woman ends with no new leads

Suzanne Morphew went for a bike ride on Mother's Day and hasn't been seen since.

SALIDA, Colo. — A nearly week-long, volunteer-led search for Suzanne Morphew has ended without any new significant leads into her disappearance, according to an update from the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

Andrew Moorman, Morphew's brother, organized the search, which brought volunteers from across the country to Chaffee County to look for any clues about what happened to the 49-year-old mother.

Morphew went missing on Mother's Day, May 10. The Maysville resident left her home for a bike ride and never returned.

In May, search teams combed through a construction site outside of Salida. At the time, investigators would not say if they found any evidence.

Shortly after Morphew’s disappearance, investigators searched the Maysville area after deputies found a personal item belonging to her. They wouldn’t say what that item was.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation served in a support role in this latest search through the mountainous areas where Morphew was last seen.

During the search, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said they responded to three reports of human remains dogs "alerting" on properties in the county, but each was determined to not be a viable lead:

A dog "showed interest" on a piece of private property along the Arkansas River. Law enforcement responded to the scene and worked with human remains dogs further on the property and determined it was not a viable lead.

A dog "alerted" to an area on private property near the Morphew home. Investigators from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s office, FBI and CBI investigated the property and did not find any evidence related to the case.

A dog "alerted" to an area on private property in unincorporated Chaffee County near Salida. Investigators from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s office, FBI and CBI responded to that area, excavated the location and did not find any evidence related to the case.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said that none of those properties were owned by members of the Morphew family.

The Sheriff's Office said they did collect several pieces of possible evidence which they are investigating to determine if they are connected to Morphew's disappearance.

A $200,000 reward is offered for information related to Morphew's disappearance. Half of that money is being offered by Morphew's family, according to a Facebook group set up to help find her. The other half is coming from a family friend who decided to match the family's offer.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-312-7530.