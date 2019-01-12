CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A SWAT response at a house in Centennial that lasted for several hours Saturday ended when no one was found inside the home, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

The sheriff's office said the ordeal began when a woman who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol took her grandfather's gun and fired it into a wall at his home in the 5700 block of East Maplewood Avenue.

The grandfather managed to get out of the house and called police at around 12:30 p.m. Deputies called in a SWAT team, which tried to get the granddaughter to come out. Neighbors were told to stay in their homes as a precaution, according to ACSO.

Saturday evening, SWAT team members entered the home and found that she wasn't inside. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said she must have left between the time her grandfather called police and when SWAT arrived. The woman has not been arrested, but the sheriff's office said no weapons were missing and there is no threat to the public.

