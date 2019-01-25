DENVER — Three owners of a chain of local marijuana dispensaries on Friday pleaded guilty to two felonies related to illegally selling marijuana, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Sweet Leaf owners Matthew Aiken, 40, Christian Johnson, 50, and Anthony Sauro, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act and one count of illegally selling and distributing marijuana.

The pleas come more than one year after undercover Denver police detectives in December 2017 were able to purchase as many as 16 ounces of marijuana in one day from Sweet Leaf.

Colorado law dictates that a purchaser can only be sold - legally - one ounce of marijuana per transaction.

Police began investigating Sweet Leaf in December 2016 after complaints that the store was not complying with that law.

Aiken, Johnson and Suaro each received a one-year prison sentence followed by one year of mandatory parole and a one-year probationary sentence to run concurrently, the DA's office said.

"This case began thanks to a watchful citizen who observed the same people making multiple purchases of marijuana from a single Sweet Leaf dispensary in one day and tipped off the Denver Police Department,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

“The vast majority of Denver’s marijuana industry businesses and owners are reputable and responsible and strive to obey our marijuana laws," McCann added. "However, Sweet Leaf is an exception. My office will prosecute those who do not comply with our marijuana laws.”

Thirty three-year-old Ashley Goldstein and 32-year-old Nicole West, both former store managers, assisted with the state and federal investigations, according to the DA. They were both sentenced to 30 days in jail in November 2018.

Dynamic Growth Partners LLC and AJS Holdings LLC -- Sweet Leaf's parent companies -- also pleaded guilty to violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act and to Failure to File Return or Pay a Tax. The corporations will each pay a fine of $125,000 and agreed to not contest the forfeiture of company assets by the U.S. Department of Justice, the DA said.

