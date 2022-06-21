WATCH LIVE: Polis talks about swimming pool staffing issues, solutions

The governor, along with Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and other officials, will hold an 11:45 a.m. news conference.

AURORA, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis, along with state and local officials, will discuss on Tuesday what they're doing to help community swimming pools with their staffing issues.

Some local governments have delayed opening swimming pools this summer due to a lack of staffing. Polis will hold a news conference at 11:45 a.m. to talk about what officials are doing to help expand hours and open more pools.

He will be joined at the news conference by Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, Aurora Councilmember Alison Coombs and members of his Cabinet.

Many Denver metro area cities are experiencing staffing shortages that have resulted in limited openings for swimming pools.

In Aurora, outdoor pools are open but most are only open between one and three days per week.

All pools close for the season on Aug. 8 except for Del Mar Pool which will remain open on Saturdays and Meadow Hills Pool which will operate on Sundays, according to the city's website. The city is hiring lifeguards "on the spot," with pay between $16 and $20 an hour, depending on experience.

In Denver, six indoor pools closed as of June 5 during the outdoor pool season due to staffing shortages, the city said. Denver Parks and Recreation was also hiring lifeguards.

"With less than half of the necessary lifeguards to operate all 30 pools at full capacity, DPR [Denver Parks and Recreation] will focus resources on outdoor pools during the summer season," according to a City of Denver news release.

