The U.S. flag will be flown at half-staff at many places across the country as part of National Peace Officer Memorial Day.

It's a day set aside to honor all peace officers who have died or been injured in the line of duty.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week, according to the National Police Week web site.

Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington, DC to participate in a number of planned events which honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The 37th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. eastern.

In a Tweet, Tuesday morning, the city of Aurora said flags on all city-owned property would be lowered.

The United States flag will be flown at half-staff on all city of Aurora facilities Tuesday, May 15, for Peace Officer Memorial Day, a day set by federal law to honor all peace officers who have died or been injured in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/com1xZcwa0 — City of Aurora, CO (@AuroraGov) May 15, 2018

Our state has lost three law enforcement officers in the line of duty since December 31. Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed on New Year's Eve, and several others were hurt when they were ambushed.

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm was shot and killed by an armed suspect while responding to an assault call the night of Jan. 24. Just last week, Deputy Gumm's name was added to the memorial for fallen deputies.

El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick was killed on Feb. 5. He died on his 11 year anniversary with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, according to a tweet.

This week as a whole is National Police Week. On Twitter, Vail Police wrote about how they were honoring Officer Ryan Cunningham who was killed in 2001.

