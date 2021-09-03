Officer Jesse Madsen, 45, was killed Tuesday morning when his police cruiser crashed into a Colorado man driving the wrong way on I-275, who also died.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan delivered an emotional message Tuesday morning after a "highly decorated" officer was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-275.

Chief Dugan said he believes Officer Jesse Madsen, 45, died trying to protect others. Dugan said witnesses told investigators Madsen veered his cruiser into the path of a car that was driving the wrong way.

Madsen had been with the Tampa Police Department for 16 years. Dugan said he was a decorated police officer and a seven-time recipient of police life-saving awards. He dedicated his life to the safety and service of others, Dugan added, first as a United States Marine combat veteran, then as a police officer in Lyndhurst and Shaker Heights, Ohio.

"When you look at someone who's earned seven life-saving awards, it's no surprise that he would take such swift action and do this," Dugan said.

Dugan said the other driver was 25-year-old Joshua Montague of Colorado. Montague was also killed in the crash, Dugan said.

"This a tragedy. Our community has been rocked by these wrong-way drivers. And it's just a complete tragedy a husband and father of four is now gone," Chief Dugan said.

The Tampa Police Department said Officer Madsen was a guardian of the city and will never be forgotten.

Madsen was raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio. He leaves behind a wife and three kids.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow officers," his former colleagues at the Shaker Heights Police Department wrote in a statement.

Madsen is the 32nd Tampa police officer to die in the line of duty.

The crash is still under investigation.

