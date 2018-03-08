FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN — A tanker carrying fracking fluid rolled over in the Poudre Canyon on Thursday night, crushing a fence and triggering hazardous waste response, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash occurred about 11 p.m. in the Poudre Park area, about a mile up the canyon from the Grey Rock trailhead. It's not yet clear how much fracking water was spilled or whether the spill reached the Poudre River.

The truck driver, 35-year-old Oswaldo Valenzuela-Inzunza of Mexico, was uninjured, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler said. Information about whether he was cited in the crash was not available Friday afternoon.

Homeowner Robert Breckenridge told the Coloradoan he heard the truck crash into his fence and saw a steaming black liquid flowing from the truck into the road.

