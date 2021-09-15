Tay Anderson 'fully expects' to be censured by Denver Public Schools during Friday meeting

The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and within this story.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) will hold a special board meeting to discuss and vote on a censure of Tay Anderson, Friday at 1 p.m. A censure is a formal statement of disapproval.

Anderson is scheduled to hold a news conference ahead of the board meeting at 12:15 p.m.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference and the board meeting. You can watch it live within this story or on the 9NEWS YouTube channel.

An investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Anderson were found to be unsubstantiated, according to a report from DPS.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Denver Public School Board of Education said, "The most grievous accusations were not substantiated and the Board is grateful for that. However, the report reveals ­behavior unbecoming of a board member."

Investigators did substantiate claims that Anderson engaged in flirtatious social media messages with a 16-year-old while he was a board member.

In an interview with 9NEWS in July, Anderson said he stopped engaging with her after learning she was younger than him.

In a letter to the board, Anderson wrote that he fully expects to be censured, adding "This is unprecedented and reeks of anti-Blackness and is rooted in systems that uphold white supremacy."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.