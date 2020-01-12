DPS board member Tay Anderson collapses while shopping, family says

According to a message on Anderson's Twitter account, he had severe chest pain and collapsed at Target.

DENVER, Colorado — Tay Anderson, a director with the Denver Public School Board, collapsed after suffering from severe chest pain while shopping on Monday, according to a message posted by his family on Twitter.

The message says Anderson was at Target when the medical incident happened.

Anderson is stable and continuing to undergo testing, the message says. It's not clear why he collapsed.

"We want to thank the staff at Target and the EMT’s for their help to ensure he was taken care of," the message continues.

Anderson was elected to the DPS school board in 2019.

At 21-years-old he won a seat on the board just two years out of high school.