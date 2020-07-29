DPS board member Tay Anderson injured at protest, taken to hospital

Denver School Board Director and activist Tay Anderson, 21, was injured while protesting a public health order that cleared a downtown homeless camp.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools board member Tay Anderson was taken to the hospital Wednesday after he was knocked down during a protest at a downtown Denver homeless camp.

“My body hurts all over … I will be okay! STILL I RISE,” Anderson tweeted, sharing a photo of himself in a face mask in a hospital bed.

My body hurts all over ... I will be okay! STILL I RISE pic.twitter.com/lZl7u25uqG — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) July 29, 2020

Anderson said he is holding a community press conference at 6 p.m. to discuss "Denver Police actions on myself and others today."

I will be holding a 6:00 PM Community Press Conference at the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library in response to @DenverPolice actions on myself and other today. — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) July 29, 2020

A video shared by 9NEWS Reporter Noel Brennan showed Anderson knocked to the ground after a scuffle between protesters and members of the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Anderson had apparently been caught in the middle of the crowd and was pushed backwards. He was seen holding his head on the ground before being helped into the backseat of a car.

Denver school board director Tay Anderson just knocked down in scuffle between protesters and CSP as homeless camp is cleared near capitol #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/Lt77sri7gu — Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) July 29, 2020

“Today Denver Police assaulted me,” Anderson tweeted. “But I want us to remained focus[ed] on the reason why we were standing our ground and that is the immoral treatment of our unhoused neighbors.”

Anderson and the rest of the protesters were demonstrating against a public health order that led officials to clear Lincoln Park, which has been home to a large encampment for multiple weeks.

"The current state of Lincoln Park presents significant public and environmental health risks due to ongoing unsafe and unhealthy conditions," Ann Cecchie-Williams with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) told 9NEWS. "As the stewards of public health in Denver, DDPHE is responsible for responding to community concerns about the serious issues present in the park, including issues that could impact the general public beyond those living outdoors."

Last week, Denver Park Rangers and outreach workers engaged those in the park to warn them of an upcoming temporary closure and offer connections to services, shelter and transportation, Cecchie-Williams said.

This was the same week that one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at the park.

Crews plan to clean Lincoln Park and reopen it once the public health issue has abated, Cecchie-Williams said.

Anderson has been a fixture at recent protests in the Denver metro area. Notably, he was part of the large-scale demonstrations following the death of George Floyd at the Capitol, as well as protests in support of changing the Stapleton neighborhood’s name.

He was also a proponent of DPS' decision to remove Denver police officers from schools.

Anderson, who is 21, won a seat on the DPS school board just two years out of high school.