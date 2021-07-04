Denver school board member Tay Anderson stepping back from 'everyday board functions' amid sexual assault allegations

Anderson's announcement comes after new allegations were made against him during testimony before the state legislature last week.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) board member Tay Anderson has announced he will be stepping back from his board duties after new allegations of sexual assault were brought against him last week, saying he wants to protect his family and avoid being a distraction for the district.

In a statement released via Twitter Sunday night, Anderson said, "These unsubstantiated false allegations have caused a great deal of trauma to our entire district."

"These false claims have put my family and I in harm's way and now as a father and son I must protect those I love first, therefore I will be stepping back from everyday board functions until the completion of the independent investigation," the statement reads.

Anderson added he is confident the investigation will prove his claim that he has never sexually assaulted anyone and that he looks forward to returning to his position after the investigation is completed.

Anderson's decision comes in response to allegations of sexual assault made by someone testifying before the Colorado legislature on May 25 that 9NEWS has not corroborated.

A Denver Police Department (DPD) spokesperson said police have been in contact with the person who made the allegations, but have not heard from any victims. Any victims are encouraged to contact DPD, the spokesperson said.

DPS launched a third-party investigation in April after the community organization Black Lives Matter 5280 (BLM5280) said that in late February, a woman came forward to them alleging that Anderson "is the perpetrator of her sexual assault."

The group later said more women had come forward.

Following last week's claims before the legislature, Anderson's attorney Christopher Decker released a statement saying "no law enforcement agency, no government agency, or even private individual has reached out to Director Anderson with specifics of any of these claims."

"The truth will be revealed," Decker said, "and Director Anderson will be cleared of these poisonous and false claims."

DPS released the following statement in response to Anderson's decision Sunday night:

Director Tay Anderson’s fellow DPS Board members agree with his decision to step back from routine board functions and events until the conclusion of the investigation authorized by the Board on April 6. Director Anderson will continue to vote on necessary matters before the Board including the hiring of a new superintendent.

The Board encourages anyone with relevant information to reach out to the Investigations Law Group at interviews@ilgdenver.com. It is critically important that all individuals feel safe and supported to participate in this process, and the Board will use any and all authority it has to protect those who participate. Retaliation or intimidation of witnesses will not be tolerated and the district will report any witness intimidation or harassment to the police.

We seek the truth and are committed to a fair and thorough process for all currently involved and anyone who is considering whether they should step forward.