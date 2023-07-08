RTD announces train, bus service for Taylor Swift concerts

RTD will be adding train cars to accommodate more riders before and after the concerts.

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) announced Friday that they will be providing additional service to Empower Field at Mile High for two Taylor Swift concerts in Denver.

The transportation district will be adding additional train cars to accommodate more passengers before and after the two Swift concerts on July 14 and 15.

Starting Thursday, July 13, concertgoers can use the trip planning tool in RTD's Next Ride app. Fans can use "Taylor Swift" as the destination to get a list of all available train and bus routes to the concert.

During the months of July and August, RTD's entire system is free to use as part of the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative. Customers can use all of RTD's buses and trains by just getting onboard. The funding for the initiative comes from a grant from the Colorado Energy Office.

If you are planning on taking rail or bus service, here are the changes RTD is making for concertgoers:

Rail Service



Before and after both concerts, RTD will add train cars to regularly scheduled service on the E and W lines, which both directly serve Empower Field at Mile High. Train cars are also being added to the N Line service between Eastlake/124th Station and Union Station.

Two light rail lines directly serve the concert venue and can be accessed at the Decatur-Federal Station along the W Line or the Empower Field at Mile High Station along the E and W lines. All rail service to Denver Union Station allows customers to make a transfer to the E and W lines.

The Auraria West Station is closed during events at Empower Field at Mile High.

Fans using the D and H lines into downtown Denver can also reach Empower Field by exiting the train at the Colfax at Auraria Station and walking about 20 minutes to the stadium.





Bus Service



Several local bus routes are also available to accommodate customers attending the concert. Bus routes operating in the vicinity of Empower Field at Mile High include Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) and Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard). Additionally, the 1, 15L, 16, and 31 all serve the Decatur/Federal Station.

For customers looking to transfer to the E or W lines at Denver Union Station, the Flatiron Flyer, 0, 9, 10, 15, 20, and 32 are all options.

Park-n-ride



RTD’s park-n-rides are also available to support easy and convenient access to reach the concert by public transit. A full list of park-n-rides in the metro area is available on RTD's website.