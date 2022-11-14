Did you get the Taylor Swift ticket text? How to know the pre-sale text is real

Ticketmaster is sending out texts Monday, November 14, 2022. No doubt, scammers will try to get into the mix.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What does 2 Wants To Know tell you to do with random texts and links in those random texts? Delete them and don't click on them! But there are exceptions to every rule, and Taylor Swift is the exception.

Ticketmaster sent out instructions for the pre-sale of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. Their Twitter post confirms, if you're verified and selected to buy concert tickets, you're going to get a text.

Ticketmaster instructions go on to say:

Do not delete the text. It has your unique code and the link you'll need to buy tickets.

There is an official example of what the text will look like. It identifies clearly what it is, with a put-together title of TaylorSwiftPreSaleTix. There is a link, your login and your unique access code are also in the text.

Don't miss this: an official Ticketmaster text will have a 6-digit number, not a typical phone number.

If you get a text about Taylor Swift concert tickets from a random phone number, it's not the official text from Ticketmaster. Don’t be fooled.

The official text will again come on Monday, November 14, 2022, and will include your login and a unique code for you to buy tickets. You only get the special text if you signed up to buy pre-sale tickets for the show. If you didn’t sign up to buy tickets, for sure you know it’s a scam.