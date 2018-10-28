DENVER — Traditionally, kids get candy on Halloween when they go trick or treating.

Families with food allergies are starting a trend to change that.

“Last year was really our first Halloween where Brody was really excited about going Trick or Treating,” said Jessica Roeder about her 4-year-old son.

“But when you see their face when they get candy that they can’t have, it really changes the experience of Halloween,” she said.

That’s why they have joined the Teal Pumpkin Project. It was started by Food Allergy Research & Education or FARE, to include all kids in Trick or Treating.

Teal Pumpkin Project is where families paint a pumpkin teal, put it out on their front step to let other families know they have other items other than food or candy.

Brody, Jessica’s son, has a life threatening allergic reaction to wheat, peanuts and dairy. That makes Halloween much harder.

But the Roeders are up to the challenge. They’re encouraging other families to participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project by handing out starter kits with information on them.

Once you put out your teal pumpkin make sure you register your home online. That way kids like Brody, know where to find non-food treats for Halloween. Click on the link below to find homes that are participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project.

https://www.foodallergy.org/education-awareness/teal-pumpkin-project/map

© 2018 KUSA-TV