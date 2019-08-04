Camera issues that brought the state's ability to issue driver licenses, instruction permits and identification cards to a grinding halt for hours Monday have been resolved.

Coloradans may remember late last summer when the DMV around the state had some serious headaches as well. In late August, no driver's licenses could be issued due to "technical difficulties" at the department.

The statement from the DMV at that time was nearly identical to Monday morning's:

"Colorado driver license offices are unable to issue driver licenses, instruction permits and identification cards due to technical issues. We currently have no estimated time of recovery. Online services are also unavailable at this time."

(Online services were available at that time — and remain available this time)

Here's Monday's statement:

"Colorado driver license offices are unable to issue driver licenses, instruction permits and identification cards due to camera issues. We currently have no estimated time of recovery."

Many of the issues that plagued the DMV late last year ended up happening over a new system they put in; this issue is vendor-related.

