Ted's Montana Grill latest business to move out of Larimer Square

The business said they couldn't negotiate an extended lease with the iconic area's owner.

DENVER — Ted's Montana Grill is the latest business in Larimer Square to close – after 20 years the restaurant closed its doors Monday.

On Facebook, the restaurant said they were unable to negotiate an extended lease with Larimer Square's current ownership, Asana Partners of North Carolina.

"We’ve always been a restaurant that focuses on doing things the right way and telling our story along the way. Today is no different and the past 20 years we’ve spent at Larimer Square have been memorable, yet humbling as we’ve served millions of guests. We’re incredibly grateful for the widespread support and the relationships we have developed throughout the years," said the chain on Facebook.

Months earlier, two restaurants and a speakeasy bar left the iconic location too. Green Russell and Russell's Smokehouse closed at the end of 2022. A spokesperson said the new owners planned several renovation projects due to the historic nature of Larimer Square, and the space needed to be used as a boiler room.

Asana Partners, who purchased Larimer Square in 2020, is working on repairs to the infrastructure of the Sussex Building which is over 140 years old. Bistro Vendome was also located in this area, and moved to a new location in the Park Hill area.

“We are honored to be the next steward of this iconic portfolio,” said Brian Purcell, managing director at Asana Partners, in a statement after the purchase. “We plan to invest the necessary capital to both restore and preserve the historic nature of these buildings within their existing footprint and improve the spaces to meet the expectations of today’s retail and creative office tenants.”

Robb Horen opened Dog Savvy on Larimer Square in 2006 when spots were hard to find.

"Larimer is historically Denver's crown jewel for retail and restaurants," said Horen. "It was a very vibrant and happening place. The block was bustling with activity. All the patios were full. All the spaces were full."

Scaffolding now covers some of those coveted spots where Green Russell, Russell's Smokehouse and Bistro Vendome used to be.

"Over COVID it seemed like it had a little bit of a boom when they closed the streets down and we were able to get more people in here," said Ruth Albert McCloud, a patron.

Albert McCloud is disappointed to see some of her favorite spots shut down in Larimer Square.

"I think it's a little surprising seeing this area and how high value it is," she said.

Dog Savvy has become one of the block's oldest tenants. They resigned a lease with hopes the vibrant spot will make a comeback.

"It's just a matter of timing," said Horen. "I'm hopeful over the next few years we will get this stuff sorted out."

Asana Partners also owns properties along Tennyson Street in Denver. 9NEWS reached out to them on Wednesday afternoon about businesses moving out and their plans for Larimer Square. We're waiting to hear back.