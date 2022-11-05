14-year-old arrested in fatal shooting

Police said a teenage girl was found shot in a residence on the 800 block of N. Yates Street. She was later pronounced dead.

DENVER — According to Denver Police, a 14-year-old boy is now in jail after a teenage girl was found dead in Denver on Friday evening.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a reported shooting inside a residence in the 800 block of N. Yates Street. DPD said that when they arrived at the scene, they found a teenage girl shot.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to Denver Police. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the girl's identity and cause of death once her next of kin has been notified.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 14-year-old boy. The boy was arrested on Friday night for Investigation of Reckless Manslaughter.

DPD said that because of the boy's age, his identity, mugshot, and additional information regarding the incident would not be made public.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination regarding possible charges the boy will face.

