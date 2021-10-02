Teen dies after hitting sedan while riding dirt bike in Aurora

Aurora Police said the incident happened on Havana Street near East 6th Avenue on Friday.

AURORA, Colo. — A crash between a dirt bike and car left one teen dead Friday night, said Aurora Police Department (APD).

Police said they arrived at Havana Street near East 6th Avenue and located a non-street-legal dirt bike and a Cadillac sedan that crashed. The dirt bike driver, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

After collecting more information, APD said the sedan was making a left turn from northbound Havana Street to go westbound on Hanover Way. Driving fast, the dirt bike traveled southbound on Havana Street and disregarded a red light at East 6th Avenue.

When the dirt bike went past the red light on East 6th Avenue, APD said he hit the sedan's side while they were turning.

Police said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors for the driver of the sedan.

The identity of the teen was not released. The Arapahoe County Coroner will release the name once identification has been made and next-of-kin has been notified.

APD said they are still collecting information about this crash. If anyone witnessed it or has dash-camera footage of the collision and has not yet spoken to police, contact Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit.

Additionally, APD said people could call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

