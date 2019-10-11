DELTA, Colo. — A Delta High School senior died and three other people were injured after a driver lost control of a vehicle and it went off the road Saturday in Delta County, according to authorities.

The Delta County Sheriff's Office responded about 9:20 p.m. to the intersection of 2100 Road and E Road in the Peach Valley area in Delta on a report of a serious traffic accident.

A spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control and went off the road.

At the scene, deputies found four injured occupants: two Delta High School students and two recent high school graduates. Sheriff officials said one of the high school students died at the scene.

Two occupants were transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction and were in critical condition, authorities said. One occupant was transported to Delta County Memorial Hospital and was listed as stable.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families and victims in this serious accident and to all the first responders who responded to this scene," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "This accident will have a profound and lasting impact on our community, students and first responders."

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

This was one of six fatal accidents that CSP responded to between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

