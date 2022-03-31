17-year-old dies of suspected overdose in Highlands Ranch

The boy was found dead Tuesday morning at a house on Dampler Way.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A 17-year-old boy died of a suspected drug overdose in Highlands Ranch Tuesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the boy was found around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in a house on Dampler Way, which is in the area of University Boulevard and Wildcat Reserve Parkway. The sheriff's office has not yet released his name.

Deputies said they are in the early stages of their investigation, but they believe the boy died of an overdose. They said evidence at the scene indicates fentanyl may have been involved.

The coroner's office will determine how the boy died.

The boy's death comes as several teens across the state have died of fentanyl overdoses over the past few months.

A student at Alameda International High School in Lakewood died last week from an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to a letter sent to parents by the school principal. Kimberly Jimenez Figueroa, 16, died at a home in Lakewood over spring break, the letter said.

In Colorado Springs, charges have been filed against multiple suspects in connection with fentanyl deaths.

Alexis Wilkins is charged with distributing fentanyl resulting in death after investigators found evidence that she sold one or two pills containing fentanyl to two girls in a mall parking lot on Dec. 2. One of the girls died in class at Mitchell High School after taking at least a portion of the pill, according to court documents.

Another Colorado Springs woman, Marie Davis-Conchie, is facing charges after her 16-year-old son died after taking a pill containing fentanyl in January, according to court documents. Two other suspects are also charged in connection with that case.

