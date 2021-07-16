Teen driver backs car into Lakewood swimming pool

West Metro Fire Rescue's dive team was called in to help with the recovery of the car.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One Lakewood teenager likely learned an unforgettable driving lesson after a backyard mishap Thursday.

The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said it happened on South Flower Circle, near Garrison Street and West Mississippi Avenue. According to a spokesperson for LPD, the teen accidentally put the car in reverse and backed it into a swimming pool.

WATCH ABOVE: West Metro Fire shared video from the recovery of the car.

Pictures and video shared by Lakewood Police and West Metro Fire Rescue show the car fully submerged in water before West Metro divers worked with a towing service to recover it from the pool.

The driver and an adult passenger were both OK, police said.

The teen was cited for careless driving, according to police.

