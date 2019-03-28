LITTLETON, Colo. — A teen faces charges of DUI and reckless driving after crashing into four cars and two homes late Wednesday night in Littleton, a spokesperson for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Kyle Frendberg, 19, was driving a white Jeep Cherokee in the area of Copeland Street and Sanderling Way around 10:30 p.m. when he hit the cars and homes, the sheriff's office said.

While police were investigating that crash, they said that they discovered the same vehicle had been involved in a hit and run crash near South Broadway and County Line Road earlier that evening.

No one was injured in any of the crashes, according to police.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the garages of both homes Frendberg hit were damaged. The agency also said residents of the homes were temporarily displaced.

Frendberg attempted to leave the scene of the crash on foot, but was quickly taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

He was booked into the Douglas County jail on a $1,000 bond for the following charges:

DUI

Leaving the scene of an accident

Possession of marijuana and paraphernalia

Alcohol use by an underage person

Reckless driving

If he does not post bond, he's scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS