HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A teen faces charges of DUI and reckless driving after crashing into four cars and two homes late Wednesday night in Highlands Ranch, a spokesperson for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Kyle Frendberg,19, was driving in the area of Copeland Street and Sanderling Way around 10:30 p.m. when he hit the cars and homes, the sheriff's office said.

One person was taken to the hospital, South Metro Fire Rescue said in a Tweet. The agency also said residents of the homes were temporarily displaced.

Frendberg attempted to leave the scene of the crash but was quickly taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

He was booked into the Douglas County jail on a $1,000 bond for the following charges.

DUI

leaving the scene of an accident

Possession of marijuana and paraphernalia

Alcohol use by an underage person

Reckless driving

If he does not post bond, he's scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

