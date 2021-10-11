Teen hit by car outside school and taken to hospital, driver cited

A driver was citied after turning into a crosswalk and hitting a teenager, who was taken to the hospital for treatment, Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A teenager was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car outside Wheat Ridge High School.

Wheat Ridge Police Department said a teen was walking on the crosswalk in front of the school around 7:24 a.m. when a driver who had just dropped their child off turned and hit the teen.

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment, and police did not have an immediate update on his condition.

Police said the driver, who was cited, did not see the teen and believe sun glare may have been a factor.

Police also said that the teen did hit the button before using the crosswalk.

WRPD responded at 7:24 a.m. to an auto/ped involving a teen crossing at the crosswalk in front of WRHS. After dropping their child at school, a driver turning onto 32nd did not see the teen and hit him. He was transported to an area hospital and the driver was cited. pic.twitter.com/OpqKxTHxx6 — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) October 11, 2021

