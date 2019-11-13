DENVER — A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after falling from a balcony at the Pepsi Center during a Post Malone concert Sunday night.

The teen fell from the second level to the first level just before 9 p.m., according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The extent of his injuries were not known, police said. The incident is under investigation.

Police said they could not release any additional information because the person is a juvenile and the investigation is ongoing.

Austin Richard Post, who goes by "Post Malone," is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer.

His show in Denver Sunday was part of a nationwide tour with upcoming stops in the California cities of Oakland, Annaheim and Inglewood.

