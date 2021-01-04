Teen dies in head-on crash with semi-truck near Longmont

The crash involving a semi truck carrying produce happened on Colorado 66 Wednesday evening just east of Longmont.

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a head-on collision with a semi-truck Wednesday night on Colorado 66 near Longmont, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Colorado 66 near Pace Street. According to CSP, the incident involved a produce truck and a sedan. The boy was driving the sedan and a 60-year-old was driving the truck, CSP said. The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced, according to CSP.

CSP is still invesigating the exact circumstances of the crash and will determine if anyone charges should be filed in the case.

Colorado 66 was shut down for hours as a result of the investigation but things are back to normal this morning.

