15-year-old passenger killed in rollover crash

None of the five people in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, and troopers said four people were ejected.

HOLLY, Colorado — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story inaccurately described the number of teens who had died. The story has since been updated.

A 15-year-old boy who was a passenger in a Chevrolet Tahoe in eastern Colorado over the weekend was killed after the vehicle rolled four times, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The Kiowa County Coroner identified the victim as Jonathan Rosales of Holly.

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle rollover crash on Kiowa County Road 78 north of Kiowa County Road K just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. The crash happened in an area about five miles south of Towner, Colorado.

Towner is a small town in the far eastern part of Kiowa County, two miles from the Kansas border.

After arriving at the crash scene, troopers determined a 14-year-old boy was driving when he went off the right side of the road for some reason and the vehicle then rolled four times. He was taken to the hospital, CSP said.

Three other passengers were also taken to that same hospital.

A 15-year-old boy died at the scene, CSP said. No one was wearing seatbelts, according to CSP, and the driver and three of the four passengers were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

All five people were from Holly, Colorado, which is located in Prowers County, about 31 miles south of Towner.

The crash remains under investigation, according to CSP, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.