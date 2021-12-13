Teen killed in Parker crash

The crash happened Sunday night at the intersection of Parker Road and J Morgan Boulevard.

PARKER, Colo. — A teenager was killed in a crash in Parker Sunday night, according to the Parker Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Parker Road and J Morgan Boulevard in south Parker. Police said a pickup truck with five passengers was southbound on Parker Road when it was hit by a car that was turning left from Parker Road onto J Morgan Boulevard.

Police said one of the people in the back seat of the pickup, a teen girl, was ejected. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.

Police said three other people in the pickup truck, as well as the one person in the car, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

