FREMONT COUNTY — A teen may have drowned after surviving a crash down a steep embankment in Freemont County, according to a release from the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash occurred sometime overnight on Fremont County Road 67 ( Phantom Canyon Road) and was discovered Wednesday morning by someone who drove by the area.

A 2001 Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on Phantom Canyon Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to his left, CSP said. The Dodge rotated counter-clockwise, traveled off the western road edge, and traveled backward down a steep embankment.

The vehicle continued backward before it overturned end-over-end and became wedged between two boulders, upside down, approximately 8 feet off the ground.

At some point, the driver, 19-year-old Jake Howlett became separated from the vehicle. He was found in a creek bed 180 feet southwest of the vehicle, CSP said. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt.

Howlett did not appear to suffer any fatal injuries as a result of the crash and may have been swept up by flash floods due to the heavy rains in the area.

An autopsy will be done to determine his cause of death.

© 2018 KUSA-TV