Teen missing after taking A Line train from DIA

Whitney Lulloff was last seen walking east on 61st Avenue after taking the A Line train to the 61st/Pena station.

DENVER — A 16-year-old girl who was supposed to meet her family at Denver International Airport (DIA) after returning from a trip on Monday instead boarded the A Line train and later exited at the 61st Avenue/Pena station, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD)

Whitney Lulloff was last seen walking east on 61st Avenue, according to a DPD spokesperson.

Right now DPD believes she left the airport alone. It's unclear why she boarded that train and traveled to the 61st Avenue/Pena station, which is the closest to the airport.

DPD investigators are attempting to locate her and ensure that she is safe.

Anyone who might have information about where she is should contact DPD at 720-913-7867.

9NEWSLETTER

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.