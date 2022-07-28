Teen wanted in Fort Collins shooting

A man was injured in the shooting just after 4 p.m. Thursday in western Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS, Colo — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 15-year-old boy in connection with a shooting that injured a man in Fort Collins Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday outside a home on South Overland Trail, near the Colorado State University Foothills Campus. The victim, a 28-year-old man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. There's no word on his current condition.

Deputies searched the area for the suspect, but could not find him. He has been identified as Teagan Pixley-Johnson, 15, of Fort Collins. Deputies said he and the victim know each other.

Pixley-Johnson is described as white, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen waring a black hoodie and black pants.

Pixley-Johnson is wanted on charges of attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting who has not already spoken to investigators to call Investigator Tyler Schall at 970-498-5168.

Anyone with information can also call Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 or visit stopcriminals.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Larimer County Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

