Teenager found in Black Forest identifed

El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the teen's parents identified him.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) has identified a teenager who originally said he did not remember his name, parents or address.

EPCSO said there was a mistake about his identity. The child ran away from home, and he was confused with another child reported missing, the sheriff's office said.

He was found in the area of Bar X Road and Highland Estates Drive in Black Forest.

That's located about 25 driving miles northwest of Colorado Springs.



