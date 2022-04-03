4 teens killed in crash north of Commerce City identified

The four people killed in the Feb. 25 crash north of Commerce City included two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The four teens killed in a Feb. 25 crash in Commerce City have been identified by police, including two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds, said police.

The victims include:

Jamie Lynn Withers, age 15

Michael D. Burkhard, age 15

Johnathan Lee Faize Bledsoe, age 16

Katelyn Renee Sweeney, age 16

Initially, Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) reported five people were killed in the crash on U.S. Highway 85 near 112th Avenue around 9:25 p.m. on Feb. 25, but after further investigation they determined one of the victims survived and was being treated for their serious injuries.

According to family, Joe Bledsoe suffered head and back injuries in the crash, but is expected to recover physically.

"My son called me that night and the first thing he said ya know, you just wake up and John's dead and you think this isn't true, what happened you know," Susan Hoffman, the grandmother to John and Joe Bledsoe, said. "Just going to be hard that he’s not going to be there for Christmas or his birthday you know it changes your life forever so I guess hang on to your kids and love them."

John Bledsoe will be remembered as an animal lover who enjoyed fishing and boxing. His family said he attended Adams City High School and will be missed by many.

"He had a very good head on his shoulders and he seemed like he was driven to succeed and do better for himself and everybody around him," Ashley Hoffman said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and medical bills.

According to Jeffco Public Schools, several of the people involved in the crash were Standley Lake High School students.

The district had a crisis team at Standley Lake to help students and staff members navigate through the difficult time.

According to CCPD, a witness told police that a newer model SUV was driving south on U.S. 85 at a high rate of speed from East 120th Avenue. Another, newer model SUV, turned west on 112th from northbound U.S. 85, causing the two cars to collide at the intersection, police said.