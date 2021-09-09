4 Prowers County teens killed in crash after colliding with semi truck

A fifth teen was taken by helicopter to a Colorado Springs hospital, Colorado State Patrol said.

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. — Four teens ranging in age from 14 to 16 were killed when their vehicle was hit by a semi-truck at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP said the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 287 and Prowers County Road 196 near Wiley.

Investigators determined that a Ford Explorer, occupied by five teenagers, was headed south on Highway 287 when the driver made a left turn in front of a northbound semi and was struck by it.

Four people in the Explorer were killed due to the collision. The victims include:

16-year-old male driver died at the scene

14-year-old female passenger died at the scene

15-year-old male passenger died at the scene

16-year-old male passenger died at the hospital

The fifth person in the Explorer, a 15-year-old male, was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs

Two men were in the semi-truck. The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. A 50-year-old passenger remains in the hospital, according to CSP, who said he was in a sleeper berth at the time of the crash and was seriously hurt.

The Highway was closed all night and reopened just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

The crash involved multiple students from the Wiley School District and according to a Facebook post from the district, they will not hold classes Thursday. Instead, teachers and counselors will be available at the school library for any students or families to stop by. All activities are also canceled Thursday.

