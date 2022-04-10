Teller County deputy arrested, fired after alleged threats

Mark Bissett, who was off-duty at the time, was arrested Saturday morning for investigation of burglary, felony menacing, trespassing and prohibited use of a weapon.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Teller County Sheriff's Office says a deputy has been arrested and fired after allegedly threatening several people inside a home in Florissant.

The Gazette reports that Mark Bissett, who was off-duty at the time, was arrested Saturday morning for investigation of burglary, felony menacing, trespassing and prohibited use of a weapon and was fired later in the day, according to a sheriff's office statement.

Court documents posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page state that an Indian Creek subdivision property owner called 911 to report that Bissett drove a four-wheeler to the property and threatened the owner. Bissett appeared intoxicated, had a revolver in a holster, and identified himself as a sheriff's deputy, the owner reported.

The owner later called 911 again to report that Bisset had returned, was allegedly carrying a rifle, forced his way into the home and threatened several people, the documents state. It wasn't known if Bissett knew anyone at the property.

It also wasn't immediately known if Bissett had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

"The Teller County Sheriff's Office will not tolerate or condone this type of behavior," the statement said. "This was a decision that Mr. Bisset made alone and off duty."

