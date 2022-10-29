Group of teens clean up mess in Telluride forest after Sheriff's Office releases video

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office posted a video on Facebook Oct. 14 showing litter strewn across the ground in Telluride.

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — What was described as a "frigging mess" in a Telluride forest is now clean.

On October 14, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office (SMCSO) posted a video to their Facebook showing a mess in a Telluride forest. The caption on the post said, "Sheriff Masters calling out the "little local darlings (kids)" making a "frigging mess" with hundreds of beer cans all over our forest in Telluride.?"

The Sheriff's Office told 9NEWS that this has been a problem in that location for years. They said the exact location was near the Bear Creek Trail's trailhead in a place known as Split Rock.

Almost two weeks since the Sheriff's Office posted that video, a group of area teenagers went back to that area to clean up the mess.

The Sheriff's Office said it is unclear if the teens who cleaned up the mess were the ones responsible for the mess in the video.

On Facebook, SMCSO said, "The Sheriff's Office wishes to thank the teens who came out to clean up the large mess left in the USFS near Telluride's Bear Creek Trail as documented and released on video two weeks ago. Your community thanks you for your efforts! Great job!"

