2 killed after private plane crashes east of Telluride

Crews used a helicopter to recover the two victims' bodies. The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating what led up to the crash.

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were killed after a private plane crashed east of Telluride Monday.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office tweeted there were no survivors in the crash. No information has been released about the victims’ identifies as of this writing.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (FTSB) will investigate the incident, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies of the two victims were recovered Monday evening. While the operations were underway, no drone flying was allowed in the area due to helicopter operations that were in progress.

Black Bear Pass has also reopened following a closure.

No additional information about the crash was immediately available.