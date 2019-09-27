BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A ten-year-old boy died after the utility vehicle (UTV) he was riding in with four other children tipped over in a Boulder County field, the Sheriff's Office said.

The children were riding the UTV in a farm field in the 3000 block of N. 63rd St. around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said. One of the kids was driving the vehicle and the other four were riding in it.

The UTV eventually tipped causing the 10-year-old boy, who was one of the passengers, to be injured, the Sheriff's Office said. He died at the scene.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office will determine his exact cause of death at a later date. His identity will also be released once his entire family is notified.

The other children involved were not injured, according to the Sheriff's Office.

