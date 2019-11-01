DENVER — Denver's lower downtown area may eventually look different following a proposal for a 36-story residential tower.

Kairoi Residential, a San Antonio-based Texas development firm, this month submitted an initial concept proposal for two buildings at 1300 Walnut St.:

A 36-story residential tower that will include three levels of underground parking, various resident amenity spaces, service areas for building operations and a leasing office.

A 5-story office building with three levels of underground parking and ground-floor retail.

No aspect of the project has been approved as Kairoi Residential has not yet submitted a formal site plan for city review, said Laura Swartz, a spokesperson for Denver's Community Planning and Development Department.

"This project is still at a very early stage of concept review ... a project can evolve substantially from the time of proposing an initial concept to when the city ultimately approves a formal site design," Swartz said.

