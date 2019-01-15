AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is suing a major rental scooter company after he allegedly tripped over one of its units late last year in the middle of a North Austin sidewalk.

Mark Walters claims he tripped over a Bird electric scooter while jogging on the Lawnmont Avenue sidewalk, according to a lawsuit filed in Travis County District Court against California-based Bird Rides Inc. Walters said he injured his right knee and right shoulder in the Nov. 13 incident.

The lawsuit, filed Jan. 10 and chronicled by the Austin American-Statesman, claims Walters' resulting injuries cost him more than $2,400 in medical bills. Walters wants to be compensated for his medical expenses and legal fees.

