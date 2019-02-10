DENVER — The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation announced Wednesday that Arlington, Texas was selected as the site for the future National Medal of Honor Museum.

The announcement comes following a national search launched in October 2018.

Denver was a front runner for the museum's location. The suggested site was property owned by the state of Colorado at Lincoln Street and Colfax Avenue.

The museum hoped to use land across Lincoln Street, which is owned by a family trust and leased by the Regional Transportation District (RTD) through 2075, for a “grand, park-like” entrance.

The RTD land was once part of a redesign plan for Civic Center Station, but when RTD determined it wasn't needed, the property was set aside for potential development. Per RTD, the land has also previously been considered for art installations, a hotel development or food trucks.

The museum offered to pay $1 a year to sublease the lot for the entrance park, but the City and County of Denver subsequently offered to pay the full cost.

RTD's board of directors voted to approve building a park for the museum a week after voting against the plan.

A news release Wednesday from the museum said to make its decision, the museum's foundation evaluated a range of factors, including the city’s location, size and number of visitors, and community support – both overall and patriotic – for our nation’s history.

The foundation then engaged in detailed discussions with leading members of the community and evaluated a timeline for conveyance of a potential museum location, the potential support of private individuals and organizations and programmatic possibilities.

The release said North Texas offers the museum a setting that is popular with area residents and tourists, where the museum will be both a place of reflection and an educational institution. With the city of Arlington as a partner, the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation expects to complete construction by 2024.

Planned for construction near Arlington’s Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium, the first national museum of its kind would open to the public in 2024.

