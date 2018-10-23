Colorado is yet to have a Mega Millions jackpot winner.

That's not stopping people from all over the state from flocking to stores trying to cash in on the game's biggest jackpot in U.S. history -- $1.6 billion. (The Powerball jackpot is also massive, at $620 million.)

The Colorado Lottery website has a "luckiest stores" section that allows users to set parameters to look for the stores that have sold the greatest number of Mega Millions winning tickets or have sold tickets with the highest winnings.

9NEWS set parameters looking for any retailer within 50 miles of the 9NEWS address zip code of 80203 that has sold winning Mega Millions tickets in the last 90 days. Those nine retailers are ranked below by the total amount won.

1) Circle K: 2190 S. Peoria St., Aurora

Number of winners sold: 1

Total amount won: $1 million

2) King Soopers: 9551 S. University Blvd., Highlands Ranch

Number of winners sold: 1

Total amount won: $10,000

3) Murphy Express: 2336 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth

Number of winners sold: 1

Total amount won: $10,000

4) Alta Convenience: 5190 Ward Rd., Wheat Ridge

Number of winners sold: 2

Total amount won: $3,500

5) Safeway: 3900 Wadsworth Blvd., Wheat Ridge

Number of winners sold: 2

Total amount won: $3,000

6) 7-Eleven: 9590 Federal Blvd., Denver

Number of winners sold: 1

Total amount won: $2,500

7) Davidson's Liquor: 5555 Boatworks Dr., Littleton

Number of winners sold: 1

Total amount won: $2,500

8) King Soopers: 1575 W. 84th Ave., Federal Heights

Number of winners sold: $2,500

Total amount won: 1

9) Loaf N Jug: 3200 23rd Ave., Evans

Number of winners sold: $2,500

Total amount won: 1

Click/tap here to check out the Colorado Lottery's "luckiest stores" near you.

