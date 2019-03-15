COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Beer Cat allows skiers and boarders to make a beer run without ever leaving the ski run, and this month, it's visiting several Colorado ski areas.

Snowcats are a big part of ski area operations. They're used to groom the snow and get supplies all over the mountain. The 'Beer Cat' is a mobile brewpub on the slopes.

10 Barrel Brewing Company, based in Bend, Oregon, is behind the concept, which brings beer right to skiers and snowboarders on the hill.

“It’s a 1987 LMC snowcat with a custom-built bar attached to the back," said Megan Mooney, a brand ambassador with 10 Barrel Brewing. "We can go anywhere a snowcat goes. That was kind of our vision."

The Beer Cat has a three-sided wooden bar, lights a stereo for music and three taps of beer.

“We can fit three half barrels, the regular sized kegs, in there,” Mooney said.

Work on the Beer Cat finished in late January. It's been making stops at ski areas mostly in Orgeon.

This week it's at Copper Mountain. It will head to Aspen March 15 and then visit Eldora the next day.

